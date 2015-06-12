BEIJING, June 12 Chinese authorities have
detained nine people for spreading rumours on the Internet that
several military officers were involved in protests and for
damaging the military's image, the military's official newspaper
said on Friday.
The nine "fabricated and spread the rumours" on the
Internet, the People's Liberation Army Daily said.
They used Chinese microblogs and mobile messaging apps to
"spread military-related rumours, slander military cadres and
falsely accuse troops of being involved in 'mass incidents',"
the newspaper added.
"Mass incidents" are a euphemism for protests.
Some of them also "demonised the military's image", it said.
The newspaper did identify the nine but gave the family
names of three of them as Huang, Yuan and Song.
The people confessed to spreading rumours and had been
sentenced to "administrative detention", it said, a term which
is normally up to 15 days behind bars. They also had to undergo
"education". It provided no further details.
Last month, the defence ministry said authorities had
detained 10 people for spreading rumours online damaging to the
military's image, including the presence of gangs and
infighting.
The military has been one of the focuses of President Xi
Jinping's sweeping crackdown on deep-seated corruption, with
several senior officers caught up.
The punishment for the rumour-spreading shows the Communist
Party's growing determination to control information about
alleged official misbehaviour, to avert triggering public
dissatisfaction.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ben Blanchard, Robert
Birsel)