LOS ANGELES Nov 26 The White House said on Tuesday that a dispute between China and Japan over islands in the East China Sea should be solved diplomatically.

"The policy announced by the Chinese over the weekend is unnecessarily inflammatory," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in California, where President Barack Obama is traveling.

"These are the kinds of differences that should not be addressed with threats or inflammatory language, but rather can and should be resolved diplomatically," he said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Will Dunham)