HONG KONG, Oct 24 China's daily apparent demand for refined copper increased 3.3 percent month on month in September and 14.7 percent from a year earlier due to a multi-month high of monthly imports, extending an 18.8 percent gain in August, Reuters calculations based on official Chinese data showed on Monday.

China's monthly refined copper arrivals in September rose 17 percent from the previous month to a 16-month high of 275,499 tonnes.

On a daily average basis, September net imports rose 20 percent from the previous month, offsetting a 4.4 percent fall in production.

Daily apparent consumption for refined nickel and alloys in September surged more than 11 percent from August and near 74 percent from a year earlier on record monthly metal production and higher imports.

Implied demand calculations are based on trade figures from China's customs and output figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, with an adjustment for approximate changes in stock levels, where available.

Percentage changes are calculated on a daily average basis in order to iron out differences between months of different lengths. Figures are in tonnes, except iron ore and steel products, which are in million tonnes.

Pct change on:

Latest Previous Year Year Previous Year

month month ago to date month ago YTD REFINED COPPER Import 275,499 235,509 241,711 1,789,159 20.9 14.0 -21.9 Export 2,586 464 2,989 153,590 475.9 -13.5 555.1 Net Imports 272,913 235,045 238,722 1,635,569 20.0 14.3 -27.9 Output 479,000 518,000 407,000 4,108,000 -4.4 17.7 16.2 Implied demand 751,913 753,045 645,722 5,743,569 3.2 16.4 -1.0 SHFE Stocks start 107,790 117,067 105,917 131,891 -7.9 1.8 38.4 SHFE Stocks end 97,911 107,790 87,447 97,911 -9.2 12.0 12.0 Adjusted demand 761,792 762,322 664,192 5,777,549 3.3 14.7 -0.6 PRIMARY ALUMINIUM Import 10,838 11,708 7,740 142,615 -4.3 40.0 -19.4 Export 1,164 1,907 6,133 53,946 -36.9 -81.0 -61.3 Net Imports 9,674 9,801 1,607 88,669 2.0-4767.1 137.0 Output 1,523,000 1,546,000 1,210,000 13,266,000 1.8 25.9 10.6 Implied demand 1,532,674 1,555,801 1,211,607 13,354,669 1.8 26.5 11.0 SHFE Stocks start 117,799 181,715 490,589 441,169 -35.2 -76.0 48.3 SHFE Stocks end 77,378 117,799 489,234 77,378 -34.3 -84.2 -84.2 Adjusted demand 1,573,095 1,619,717 1,212,962 13,718,460 0.4 29.7 15.9 REFINED ZINC Import 30,992 26,685 29,272 241,387 20.0 5.9 -0.6 Export 3,115 3,305 1,063 43,301 -2.6 193.0 21.4 Net Imports 27,877 23,380 28,209 198,086 23.2 -1.2 -4.4 Output 453,000 406,000 492,000 3,860,000 15.3 -7.9 3.5 Implied demand 480,877 429,380 520,209 4,058,086 15.7 -7.6 3.1 SHFE Stocks start 415,445 400,571 236,040 310,735 3.7 76.0 80.8 SHFE Stocks end 401,273 415,445 254,310 401,273 -3.4 57.8 57.8 Adjusted demand 495,049 414,506 501,939 3,967,548 23.4 -1.4 3.0 REFINED LEAD Import 548 258 3,109 5,548 119.5 -82.4 -69.1 Export N/A N/A 1,843 5,757 N/A -99.5 -64.2 Net Imports 538 258 1,266 -209 115.5 -57.5 -110.9 Output 417,000 394,000 416,000 3,500,000 9.4 0.2 15.1 Implied demand 417,538 394,258 417,266 3,499,791 9.4 0.1 15.0 SHFE Stocks start 64,647 58,824 9.9 N/A N/A SHFE Stocks end 64,452 64,647 64,452 -0.3 N/A N/A Adjusted demand 417,733 388,435 417,266 3,435,339 11.1 0.1 12.9 IRON ORE Import 60.568 59.100 52.600 508.074 5.9 15.1 11.0 Export 0.001 0.001 N/A 0.004 8.1 N/A -69.7 Net Imports 60.567 59.099 52.600 508.070 5.9 15.1 11.0 Output 127.504 127.552 87.744 946.229 3.3 41.8 24.5 Implied demand 188.071 186.651 142.540 1454.299 4.1 31.9 19.5 Port stocks start 95.210 94.440 71.050 73.210 0.8 34.0 10.8 Port stocks end 93.100 95.210 70.800 93.100 -2.2 31.5 31.5 Adjusted demand 190.181 185.871 142.790 1434.409 5.7 33.2 18.3 ALUMINA Import 80,421 35,144 310,488 1,191,277 136.5 -74.1 -62.5 Export 6,054 17,100 3,517 65,985 -63.4 72.1 46.2 Net Imports 74,367 18,044 306,971 1,125,292 325.9 -75.8 -64.1 Output 2,793,000 2,985,000 2,489,000 26,281,000 -3.3 12.2 16.5 Implied demand 2,867,367 3,003,044 2,795,971 27,406,292 -1.3 2.6 6.7 REFINED NICKEL AND ALLOYS Import 19,698 16,902 15,795 154,902 20.4 24.7 13.7 Export 2,335 2,758 6,400 28,271 -12.5 -63.5 -36.1 Net Imports 17,363 14,144 9,395 126,631 26.9 84.8 37.7 Output (refined) 29,455 29,273 17,559 222,658 4.0 67.7 54.7 Implied demand 46,818 43,417 26,954 349,289 11.4 73.7 48.1 REFINED TIN AND ALLOYS Import 3,791 1,605 1,474 11,786 144.1 157.2 -25.0 Export 3 1 N/A 978 N/A N/A 805.6 Net Imports 3,788 1,604 1,474 10,808 144.0 157.0 -30.8 Output (refined) 15,452 14,316 13,389 118,988 11.5 15.4 9.7 Implied demand 19,240 15,920 14,863 129,796 24.9 29.5 4.6 STEEL PRODUCTS Import 1.330 1.240 1.320 11.960 -1.8 0.8 -4.3 Export 4.210 4.440 3.010 37.150 -4.4 39.9 9.5 Net Exports 2.880 3.200 1.690 25.190 -5.5 70.4 17.5 Output 76.356 77.000 64.284 667.289 2.5 18.8 13.9 Implied demand 73.476 74.160 62.594 642.099 2.8 17.4 13.8

NOTE: The stock level adjustment for copper, aluminium, zinc and lead are based on the nearest available weekly figure for stocks at the Shanghai Futures Exchange .

The stock levels adjustment for iron ore is based on port stocks data supplied by Mysteel consultancy. (Reporting by Polly Yam; editing by Chris Lewis)