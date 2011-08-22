(Repeats to fix formatting)

HONG KONG, Aug 22 China's daily apparent demand for refined copper dropped 4.3 percent month-on-month in July and 1 percent from a year earlier, Reuters calculations based on official Chinese data showed on Monday.

The month-on-month decline was the result of a stock rise of 26,978 tonnes in July, although average daily net imports rose 5 percent from the previous month.

Refined copper production reached a record in July, but the longer month made an average daily output fell 3 percent from June.

The implied demand calculations are based on trade figures from China's customs and output figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, with an adjustment for approximate changes in stock levels, where available.

Percentage changes are calculated on a daily average basis in order to iron out differences between months of different lengths. Figures are in tonnes, except iron ore and steel products that are in million tonnes.

Pct change on:

Latest Previous Year Year Previous Year

month month ago to date month ago YTD REFINED COPPER Import 194,280 178,638 224,723 1,278,150 5.2 -13.5 -28.2 Export 3,785 3,065 1,798 150,741 19.6 110.5 657.7 Net Imports 190,495 175,573 222,925 1,127,409 5.0 -14.5 -36.0 Output 478,000 477,000 405,000 3,123,000 -3.0 18.0 14.6 Implied demand 668,495 652,573 627,925 4,250,409 -0.9 6.5 -5.3 SHFE Stocks start 90,089 86,163 124,558 131,891 4.6 -27.7 38.4 SHFE Stocks end 117,067 90,089 104,507 117,067 29.9 12.0 12.0 Adjusted demand 641,517 648,647 647,976 4,265,233 -4.3 -1.0 -4.8 PRIMARY ALUMINIUM Import 7,575 6,885 3,518 120,069 6.5 115.3 -24.7 Export 17,862 6,789 15,925 50,875 154.6 12.2 -58.8 Net Imports -10,287 96 -12,407 69,194 N/A -17.1 92.1 Output 1,548,000 1,591,000 1,367,000 10,195,000 -5.8 13.2 6.8 Implied demand 1,537,713 1,591,096 1,354,593 10,264,194 -6.4 13.5 7.1 SHFE Stocks start 254,617 319,176 496,799 441,169 -20.2 -48.7 48.3 SHFE Stocks end 181,715 254,617 492,264 181,715 -28.6 -63.1 -63.1 Adjusted demand 1,610,615 1,655,655 1,359,128 10,523,648 -6.0 18.5 12.1 REFINED ZINC Import 16,237 25,317 32,972 183,709 N/A -50.8 3.4 Export 1,755 5,306 2,294 36,880 N/A -23.5 8.1 Net Imports 14,482 20,011 30,678 146,829 N/A -52.8 2.3 Output 425,000 458,000 382,000 2,997,000 N/A 11.3 6.7 Implied demand 439,482 478,011 412,678 3,143,829 N/A 6.5 6.4 SHFE Stocks start 400,768 402,000 255,265 310,735 -0.3 57.0 80.8 SHFE Stocks end 400,571 400,768 242,832 400,571 0.0 65.0 65.0 Adjusted demand 439,679 479,243 425,111 3,053,993 -11.2 3.4 5.9 REFINED LEAD Import 253 427 2,750 4,742 N/A -90.8 -56.3 Export 82 1,273 5,746 N/A -100.0 -54.6 Net Imports 253 345 1,477 -1,004 N/A -82.9 -44.9 Output 354,000 446,000 369,000 2,657,000 N/A -4.1 20.0 Implied demand 354,253 446,345 370,477 2,655,996 N/A -4.4 20.1 SHFE Stocks start 42,339 38,505 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SHFE Stocks end 58,824 42,339 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adjusted demand 337,768 347,059 370,477 N/A -5.8 N/A N/A IRON ORE Import 54.550 51.090 51.300 388.630 3.3 6.3 7.8 Export 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.002 N/A N/A 16.3 Net Imports 54.550 51.090 51.300 388.628 N/A 6.3 7.8 Output 116.960 124.014 87.744 691.918 -8.7 21.7 21.9 Implied demand 171.510 175.104 147.403 1080.546 N/A 16.4 16.4 Port stocks start 93.170 92.510 70.350 73.210 0.7 32.4 10.8 Port stocks end 94.440 93.170 75.460 94.440 1.4 25.2 25.2 Adjusted demand 170.240 174.444 142.293 1059.316 -5.6 19.6 15.3 ALUMINA Import 59,095 72,243 271,114 1,075,782 N/A -78.2 -59.0 Export 1,106 12,565 8,045 42,831 N/A -86.3 34.3 Net Imports 57,989 59,678 263,069 1,032,951 N/A -78.0 -60.1 Output 2,978,000 3,143,000 2,425,000 20,464,000 N/A 22.8 18.9 Implied demand 3,035,989 3,202,678 2,688,069 21,496,951 -8.3 12.9 8.5 REFINED NICKEL AND ALLOYS Import 18,990 13,892 14,339 118,302 N/A 32.4 15.8 Export 2,496 1,891 907 23,177 N/A 175.2 -32.0 Net Imports 16,494 12,001 13,432 95,125 N/A 22.8 39.7 Output (refined) 27,108 27,015 17,455 162,230 N/A 55.3 45.7 Implied demand 43,602 39,016 30,887 257,355 8.2 41.2 43.5 REFINED TIN AND ALLOYS Import 865 1,578 1,680 6,389 N/A -48.5 -49.0 Export 238 4 973 N/A N/A N/A Net Imports 865 1,340 1,676 5,416 N/A -48.4 -56.5 Output (refined) 12,151 13,248 11,060 89,219 N/A 9.9 8.5 Implied demand 13,016 14,588 12,736 94,635 -13.7 2.2 -0.1 STEEL PRODUCTS Import 1.240 1.200 1.400 9.270 N/A -11.4 -5.7 Export 4.440 4.290 4.550 28.770 N/A -2.4 2.3 Net Exports 3.200 3.090 3.150 19.500 N/A 1.6 6.6 Output 75.717 78.727 69.077 514.009 N/A 14.9 13.0 Implied demand 72.517 75.637 62.739 494.509 -7.1 15.6 13.3

NOTE: The stock levels adjustment for copper, aluminium, zinc and lead are based on the nearest available weekly figure for stocks at the Shanghai Futures Exchange

The stock levels adjustment for iron ore is based on port stocks data supplied by Mysteel consultancy. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Chris Lewis)