SHANGHAI May 28 Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China Ltd is seeking membership of overseas
exchanges and aims to become a major global bullion market
maker, a senior executive said on Monday.
The world's biggest bank by market value, ICBC is the top
player by volume on China's gold and futures exchanges, but its
participation in foreign markets is limited to over-the-counter
trading, which reached a total $90 billion last year.
Emboldened by Beijing's ambitions to have a bigger say in
global commodity prices, ICBC now has an eye on bourses such as
COMEX and on joining the 11 market makers of the London Bullion
Market Association (LBMA).
These quote continuous two-way bid and offer prices for
gold, silver, platinum and palladium throughout the London day,
providing a liquid market in which to trade.
"We hope to play a bigger role in the global precious metals
market and become a major market maker, like Barclays," Shen
Shisheng, ICBC vice-general manager of financial markets, told
Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Shanghai.
Barclays Capital is among the gold fixing members on the
LBMA.
The newest LBMA market maker, Merrill Lynch, was appointed
in January last year. ICBC became an ordinary member of the LBMA
late last year, the first commercial bank in China to join the
association.
Given the bank's large trading volume, Shen said that ICBC
has recently started price quotation for gold transactions on
the Shanghai Gold Exchange and has begun acting as an agent for
non-member clients.
It has also opened offices in London and New York and plans
to start price quotation in both cities soon, he said.
ICBC also wants to grow its financial products to service
the full supply chain of the bullion market, including loans to
miners and smelters, physical gold leasing, hedging and
brokering.
"We now have banking operations in 34 countries and we need
to expand our gold services and products to other major
markets," Shen said.
China's gold markets have boomed in recent years as high
inflation and poor performance in equities markets have seen
investors turn to bullion as a safe-haven asset.
According to the U.S. Futures Industry Association, China
was fourth in terms of volume of gold futures contracts traded
in 2011.
Total trade for China's gold futures hit 722.18 million lots
in 2011, a 113 percent jump from a year ago, while turnover
jumped nearly 180 percent to 2.55 trillion yuan ($401.9
billion), according to data from the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by David Hulmes)