HONG KONG, April 20 More Chinese property
developers have filed for bankruptcy, the South China Morning
Post reported on Friday, as failures ripple through small
real-estate companies after more than two years of measures
aimed at curbing home prices in China.
Guangdeye Property Development, based in Shunde in the
southern province of Guangdong, has declared bankruptcy, unable
to pay back debt, the newspaper stated, citing the Shunde
People's Court.
That follows the reported failure of two developers in
Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province further north on
China's coast, where local media said both Hangzhou Jinxiu Real
Estate and Hangzhou Glory Real Estate have filed for bankruptcy.
With around 60,000 developers in China, analysts expect more
failures among unlisted companies, which would benefit big,
geographically-diverse listed developers such as China Vanke
and Evergrande Real Estate.
Jinsong Du, China property analyst at Credit Suisse, told
Reuters that bankruptcies are likely to spread to other cities.
The court filings show that the companies are trying to stay in
business instead of simply exiting the industry.
"Historically, most small developers just took whatever they
had and disappeared, rather than filing for bankruptcies," Du
said.
Other developers have been selling off assets to pay down
debt. CCB International this week upgraded its rating on the
stock of Greentown China Holdings, which has raised
4.8 billion yuan ($761.43 million) in cash by selling out of
developments in 2011 and 2012 in a bid to deleverage.
($1 = 6.3039 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Michael Perry)