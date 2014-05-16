HONG KONG May 16 Sunac China Holdings Limited said it is in talks to buy 30 percent of fellow property developer Greentown China Holding Ltd, sending shares in Greentown 5 percent higher.

Greentown said that while the two companies were in discussions, it had not yet received a formal offer.

Sunac shares were down 7 percent as of 0157 GMT.

