(Corrects name of company to Didi Kuaidi from Didi Chuxing throughout)

BEIJING Dec 1 Ride-hailing company Didi Kuaidi said it plans to offer its private car service in 400 cities in China by February, compared with the 259 cities it currently serves.

Didi Kuaidi said in a statement on Tuesday that it services 4 million completed rides a day, 1 million of those in Beijing.

The company is backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Writing by Winni Zhou; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)