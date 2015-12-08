BEIJING Dec 8 Ride hailing service Didi Kuaidi,
Uber Technologies Inc's chief rival in China, said on Tuesday it
had appointed Yahoo Inc co-founder and Alibaba Group
Holdings Ltd investor Jerry Yang as a board observer
and senior adviser.
Yang's new positions at Didi Kuaidi add a new link in the
cobweb of relations between the Chinese ride hailing company and
its investors, Alibaba and Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.
Yang, Alibaba founder and executive chairman Jack Ma and
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son all sit on the board of Alibaba.
SoftBank was also an early investor in both Yahoo and the
Chinese e-commerce behemoth, and the three men maintain close
ties.
Their "bromance" has now been extended to Didi Kuaidi, the
biggest ride hailing rival to U.S. $62 billion start-up Uber
.
SoftBank also owns stakes in other ride-hailing services
that have forged a global anti-Uber alliance, namely India's Ola
and Southeast Asia's GrabTaxi. Didi Kuaidi and
Alibaba also own stakes in the U.S. arm of this faction, Lyft.
