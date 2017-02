BEIJING Nov 8 China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), the country's third largest oil company, imported about 100,000 tonnes of diesel last month, joining bigger rivals in a buying spree to cover domestic diesel shortages, industry sources said on Tuesday.

It is the second-ever diesel purchase made by CNOOC, parent of Hong Kong-listed offshore oil and gas specialist CNOOC Ltd . (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)