* CNOOC's second-ever diesel imports

* Joins Sinopec, PetroChina's recent purchases to boost domestic stocks (Adds details, trader comments)

By Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, Nov 8 China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), the country's third-largest oil company, imported about 100,000 tonnes of diesel last month, to replenish thinning inventories as it closed its main south China refinery for major overhaul.

It is the second-ever diesel purchase by CNOOC, parent of Hong Kong-listed offshore oil and gas specialist CNOOC Ltd , as the firm joined bigger state refiners PetroChina and Sinopec Corp in a rush of imports to cover a domestic supply squeeze of diesel fuel.

"The purchase was made in October and the price was reasonable. Importing diesel now is loss-making," said one source.

The diesel cargoes, mostly with sulphur content of 350 ppm, were sourced from South Korea and Japan, the sources said.

The company will restart its first major oil refinery, the 240,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Huizhou refinery, this week after around a one-month maintenance, industry sources have said.

It is the first turnaround after Huizhou started full-scale operations in May 2009.

CNOOC started oil product trading last December, buying its first diesel cargo, or 27,000 tonnes, from South Korea and sold it in eastern China.

China's top two refiners Sinopec and PetroChina have bought about 320,000 tonnes of diesel for November and December delivery, as tightening domestic supplies forced many independent service stations to suspend sales or ration.

The imports squeezed an already tight Asian market, with low sulphur diesel premiums surging to more than $4 a barrel on Friday, and diesel crack near a three-month high at around $19.44 a barrel on Tuesday.

The supply squeeze in China is expected to ease this month or next as Sinopec and PetroChina bring on line new crude refining units and as plants return from maintenance. Both companies have said their refineries are running at full rates to boost fuel production. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)