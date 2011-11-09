(Repeats story published on Tuesday with no changes to text)
* CNOOC's second-ever diesel imports
* Joins Sinopec, PetroChina's recent purchases to boost
domestic stocks
By Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Nov 8 China National Offshore Oil Corp
(CNOOC), the country's third-largest oil company, imported about
100,000 tonnes of diesel last month, to replenish thinning
inventories as it closed its main south China refinery for major
overhaul.
It is the second-ever diesel purchase by CNOOC, parent of
Hong Kong-listed offshore oil and gas specialist CNOOC Ltd
, as the firm joined bigger state refiners
PetroChina and Sinopec Corp
in a rush of imports to cover a domestic
supply squeeze of diesel fuel.
"The purchase was made in October and the price was
reasonable. Importing diesel now is loss-making," said one
source.
The diesel cargoes, mostly with sulphur content of 350 ppm,
were sourced from South Korea and Japan, the sources said.
The company will restart its first major oil refinery, the
240,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Huizhou refinery, this week after
around a one-month maintenance, industry sources have said.
It is the first turnaround after Huizhou started full-scale
operations in May 2009.
CNOOC started oil product trading last December, buying its
first diesel cargo, or 27,000 tonnes, from South Korea and sold
it in eastern China.
China's top two refiners Sinopec and PetroChina have bought
about 320,000 tonnes of diesel for November and December
delivery, as tightening domestic supplies forced many
independent service stations to suspend sales or
ration.
The imports squeezed an already tight Asian market, with low
sulphur diesel premiums surging to more than $4 a barrel on
Friday, and diesel crack near a three-month high at
around $19.44 a barrel on Tuesday.
The supply squeeze in China is expected to ease this month
or next as Sinopec and PetroChina bring on line new crude
refining units and as plants return from maintenance. Both
companies have said their refineries are running at full rates
to boost fuel production.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)