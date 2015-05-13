* Top refiners likely to export over 650,000 T diesel in May

* Diesel demand flat in 2015 as construction activity slows

* Exports could help meet pick up in Asian demand - traders (Increases shipment figure in the lead to reflect further comments from source)

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, May 13 China is set to step up diesel exports this month, with shipments climbing to near record highs of more than 650,000 tonnes, as domestic demand remains tepid and inventory builds, industry sources said.

The increased exports come as regional demand for diesel is picking up in Asia, they said, and would likely keep refiner margins in check rather than putting them under pressure.

Diesel, used to run trucks and tractors and generate power at construction and mining sites, is a bellwether of industrial activity. An increase in exports by the world's No. 2 oil consumer suggests that its economy is still weak, traders said.

Diesel demand in China has been largely flat this year, also held down by efforts to shift to a more consumption-based economy, away from industrial and infrastructure development, they added.

China's top refiners, including Sinopec Corp and PetroChina, are expected to export about 650,000 tonnes of diesel in May, more than double the nearly 300,000 tonnes in April, two sources familiar with the matter said.

"Domestic demand for gasoil is weak and inventory high, so could be why there are more (gasoil) exports in May," a third source based in Beijing said.

The export volumes are only estimates and actual shipments could change depending on refinery output for the month, the sources said.

The expected volume is well above the 476,406 tonnes of diesel that China exported last June, which was the highest in 2014, according to customs data.

This year, the country exported between 65,000 and 300,000 tonnes of diesel a month in the first quarter of 2015, down from last year's monthly average as domestic prices rose above international prices, one source added.

The higher exports in May could also reflect increased activity from China National Offshore Oil Corp, the parent of China's top offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd, which exported diesel for the first time in April, a Singapore-based trader said.

China's economy is growing at its slowest pace in 25 years, and rating agency Moody's said the lower energy costs would not stop its economic slowdown.

International oil prices have climbed off a six-year low hit in January, but are still down more than 40 percent from last year's peak in June above $115 a barrel. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Richard Pullin and Louise Heavens)