* Chinese demand to weigh on shortage of diesel in Asia
* Unipec, PetroChina to import 320,000 T in Nov, Dec
* Asian diesel margins seen strengthening through early 2012
(Recasts with PetroChina imports, adds details)
By Jessica Jaganathan and Cho Mee-young
SINGAPORE/SEOUL, Nov 4 China's top refiners have
bought about 320,000 tonnes of diesel to cover domestic
shortages of the power-generating fuel, traders said on Friday,
rare purchases by the world's second largest economy that will
squeeze an already tight market.
Chinese demand would likely buoy refinery margins for
producing diesel into the early months of 2012, industry sources
and analysts said.
"The market is very tight right now," a trading source based
in Singapore said. "There is no oil left in North Asia for spot
buying and everyone's competing for barrels. We are very short
of barrels right now."
Traders and industry sources said Unipec, the trading arm of
China's top refiner Sinopec Corp , and the
second-largest refiner PetroChina had bought a
combined 240,000 tonnes for November delivery and 80,000 tonnes
for December delivery.
Unipec's purchases were the first in over a year and the two
companies bought almost half their tonnage from South Korea's
Hyundai Oilbank and S-Oil , industry sources with
knowledge of the deals said.
The supply squeeze in China is expected to ease in December
as Sinopec and PetroChina bring on line new crude refining units
and as plants return from maintenance, traders said.
` TIGHTER MARKET
China had been expected to import diesel to alleviate a
power shortfall through boosting electricity output at power
plants and private diesel generators in factories.
Both of China's top state-owned oil companies have been
ordered by local authorities to increase diesel distribution to
areas urgently in need of the product.
Sinopec has curbed diesel exports for most of the year, but
had not been in the international market for imports. Diesel is
part of a group of products known as middle distillates.
The flow into China was expected to bolster the refining
margin in Asia for producing middle distillates from crude -
known as the gasoil crack - which is already at a three-month
high of $19.44 a barrel above Dubai crude.
"The gasoil cracks are going to continue to increase through
the end of the year and through early January," Analyst Victor
Shum of energy consultancy Purvin & Gertz said.
Supplies in the Asian gasoil market are short due to Royal
Dutch Shell (RDSa.L)'s 500,000-bpd refinery in Singapore
operating at half its capacity after a fire in September.
Onshore diesel and jet stocks in the fuel trading hub fell
about 4.5 percent to a nearly seven-month low of 10.577 million
barrels as of Nov. 2, data from the International Enterprise
showed.
Sources at South Korean refiners said their cargoes for
November are mostly sold at premiums of over $2 a barrel to the
country's benchmark price, more than double the almost $1 a
barrel levels sold late last year.
Cash premiums for the benchmark 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil
in Singapore, against which almost all other grades of diesel
are priced, has reached the highest level since July 2008 at
over $1.10 a barrel, Reuters data showed.
The gasoil crack spreads and premiums will likely continue
to increase as the region gets deeper into the northern
hemisphere winter, said Shum.
China's depleting diesel inventories are a result of
reduced production at private refiners, which have slashed
operations in the face of shrinking or negative margins. These
plants make up some 20 percent of China's fuel supply.
The National Development and Reform Commission, the
country's economic planner and price-setter, was reported to
have asked state oil firms to beef up diesel supplies to meet a
seasonal spike in demand.
But tight state controls over import permits, domestic pump
prices that have not changed since April and a slew of other
taxes on imports made shopping abroad barely profitable.
A trader based in China said the refiners' imports were a
very small amount of the country's diesel consumption, and could
be related to a possible change in the country's fuel pricing
mechanism.
"If Sinopec (is importing) diesel, it's more about raising
its bargaining power ahead of a possible change in China's fuel
price mechanism," the trader said.
IMPORTS
Unipec has bought about 200,000 tonnes of both 0.2 percent
and 500 ppm sulphur gasoil in the spot market to import into
mainland China, a source familiar with the matter said.
Traders in Singapore said that PetroChina has also bought
about 200,000 tonnes of diesel for November. But this could not
be confirmed and it is unclear if the volumes are for imports
into the mainland or for deliveries elsewhere.
PetroChina imported 280,000 tonnes of diesel since July, 122
percent more than its whole diesel imports in 2010. Diesel
imports in October stood at about 120,000 tonnes.
Latest customs figures show that China has imported about
1.44 million tonnes of light diesel fuel for the first eight
months of this year, an increase of 44 percent from last year
while its exports fell by 57 percent to 1.51 million tonnes.
The figures do not necessarily mean import of diesel for
consumption, but could include bonded areas used for storage of
the product for re-exports later.
(Additional reporting by Judy Hua in Beijing; editing by Miral
Fahmy)