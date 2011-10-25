* Plans record crude runs in Nov, about 4.45 mln bpd - spokesman

* Diesel squeeze expected to ease in Nov

* Sinopec declines to comment if it will raise diesel imports (Spokesman comment on diesel stocks, record Nov runs)

By Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, Oct 25 Sinopec Corp's domestic diesel stocks have fallen to less than 10 days' of sales and the top Asian refiner plans to raise crude throughput to record rates in November to replenish inventories as demand remains strong, a company official said.

Sinopec Corp spokesman Huang Wensheng said the refiner plans to process about 18.3 million tonnes of crude oil next month -- roughly 4.45 million barrels per day.

The comments, two weeks after China cut retail fuel prices, echoes industry remarks last week that tightening supplies of diesel have led China's state refiners to curb sales to private retailers, forcing them either to suspend sales or ration the fuel.

Huang's comment confirmed and clarified an earlier remark by company chairman Fu Chengyu, who was quoted by local media as saying that Sinopec's fuel stocks were less than 10 days' sales.

"Our plants will be operating at over 100 percent utilisation ratio," Huang told Reuters by telephone.

"We've drawn down on stocks when prices were on the rise. Now our supplies are very tight. Stocks are less than 10 days," Fu was quoted as saying to a sina.com forum on Monday.

The depleting inventories were due to reduced production at private refiners, which have slashed operations in the face of shrinking or negative margins, and these plants make up some 20 percent of China's fuel supply, Huang said.

But Huang declined to comment on what is the normal level of diesel stocks, nor if the tight domestic diesel market would prompt the refiner to raise diesel imports.

Industry officials have said stocks worth two weeks or longer of sales are deemed normal.

The top refiner has shied away from diesel imports most of this year while curbing diesel exports. Fresh diesel imports by Sinopec may bolster the Asian diesel crack spread, which climbed to one-month high at above $18 a barrel on Tuesday .

The supply squeeze is expected to ease as Sinopec Corp and second-largest refiner PetroChina bring on line several new crude refining units and as plants return from regular maintenance.

To boost diesel output, Sinopec would also take measures such as shifting part of the hydrocracked gasoil away from being used as petrochemical feedstock, said Sinopec's Huang.

That means China may not need to raise diesel imports the way it did in late 2010, when demand from small industries using diesel to generate power unexpectedly surged.

Customs data showed on Monday that China imported 194,474 tonnes of diesel in September, up 32 percent over a year earlier, and imports in the first nine months gained 42 percent on the year at 1.63 million tonnes.

But these figures do not fully reflect China's real diesel imports since they also include transit barrels shipped into tax-bonded storage facilities that do not enter Chinese market. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua; Editing by Anthony Barker)