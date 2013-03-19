By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING, March 20
BEIJING, March 20 New Chinese leader Xi
Jinping's appointment of two top diplomats last week displays a
desire to repair relations with long-time rival Japan after
months of disruption, while keeping the United States and its
strategic pivot to Asia at bay.
Yang Jiechi, a hard-nosed former ambassador to Washington,
has been named the state councillor in charge of the foreign
ministry, its top post. A fluent English-speaker, he firmly
believes the United States should stay out of regional Asian
affairs such as the South China Sea dispute.
The new foreign minister is Wang Yi, a smooth and urbane
diplomat who knows Japan well and will be in charge of repairing
ties with Tokyo, damaged by a bellicose spat over a group of
uninhabited islands in the East China Sea.
"China really does not want to see this kind of
confrontation with Japan," said Ruan Zongze, deputy director of
the China Institute of International Studies, a think-tank
affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"The new foreign minister has worked in Japan, which shows
how much attention we are putting on this issue. We will
communicate more with Japan to ameliorate the situation."
The military, often an influential voice in foreign policy,
has also been making a series of conciliatory commentaries about
Japan, indicating Beijing wants to climb back from the worst dip
in ties between the Asian powerhouses in years.
Nevertheless, Xi will be hamstrung by the same foreign
policy restrictions that beset his predecessors.
China's prosperity depends on having steady and peaceful
relations with its neighbours and with Washington.
But Xi will have to prove to an increasingly nationalist
domestic audience that he is defending China's legitimate rights
and winning the international respect the country deserves as
the world's second-largest economy.
There will be pressure on him at home to maintain a strong
position on the disputes over the East China Sea islands with
Japan and on the South China Sea with Southeast Asian nations.
He will also have to address a strong perception in China that
the United States is actively trying to contain Beijing's
growing economic and military might, especially with the pivot
to Asia that President Barack Obama announced in 2011.
"Rising nationalism in China is a big challenge for Chinese
leaders," said Wang Dong, an international relations professor
at the elite Peking University, whose academics often act as a
sounding board for government policy.
"Equally, there is very much a balancing act that Chinese
leaders have to take between the domestic audience, their
expectations, and the foreign policy goals of ensuring a
peaceful external environment for China."
FIRST TRIP
Despite the diplomatic focus on Japan and the United States,
Xi has chosen to make his first foreign trip, later this week,
to Russia, South Africa, Tanzania and the Republic of Congo.
Russia is a natural choice, as the two countries share many
common points of view, such as over the crisis in Syria. China
is also desperate to have a stable friend on its northern flank
to counter growing U.S. influence in one-time good friend
Myanmar on its southern borders.
Africa is strategically important for China too, driven by
Chinese hunger for resources to power its economic boom and
African demand for cheap Chinese products. China's trade with
Africa exceeded $220 billion in 2012, up around one-third on
2011, according to Chinese statistics.
Nevertheless, Beijing has to address concerns that its
state-owned companies have imported Chinese labour into Africa
to run construction and other projects, while pumping out raw
resources and processing them in China.
"We have told Chinese companies that they cannot just use
Chinese workers," China's special envoy to Africa, Zhong
Jianhua, told Reuters. "I think most Chinese firms now realise
this."
But the ties between the world's number one and number two
economies remain key.
Xi met Obama in Washington early last year and U.S. Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew was in Beijing this week, just days after Xi
was formally installed in office, to underscore the importance
of the relationship.
For China, State Councillor Yang, ambassador to Washington
from 2001-2005 and the outgoing foreign minister, is seen as a
man who can deal with Washington while articulating Beijing's
position on tricky issues like the island disputes, the yuan
currency and trade spats.
China has only five state councillors and the post is senior
to that of foreign minister.
Wang, the new foreign minister, is seen as a fence-mender.
He has won kudos for successfully overseeing a warming of ties
with long-time rival Taiwan as head of China's Taiwan Affairs
Office.
Added into this mix is Cui Tiankai, a deputy foreign
minister who is tipped to become the new ambassador to the
United States, someone who can be just as confrontational as
Yang but who is also well thought-of in Washington.
"China does not want trouble. There are too many issues to
deal with at home," said Ruan at the China Institute of
International Studies.
WORLD STAGE
However, there are still no foreign policy experts in the
Politburo, China's elite decision-making body, signalling
diplomacy will continue to take a back seat to domestic issues.
And China has show few signs of wanting to assume a bigger
international role commensurate with its growing position in the
world.
"In terms of comprehensive national strength, China is now
number two in the world," widely-read tabloid the Global Times,
published by Communist Party mouthpiece the People's Daily, said
on Tuesday.
"China needs an even greater diplomatic strategy ... which
must be to suit our national situation and not copy the
experience of other great powers."
For instance, China imports around half of its oil from the
Middle East, but it only plays a minor role in addressing crises
like Syria or the on-going Israeli-Palestinian dispute.
The role of protecting the Gulf oil fields and key shipping
lanes still essentially falls to the world's global policeman,
the United States.
"I do not see ... any stomach for doing anything in the
Middle East," said David Schneyer, director of the Program on
Arab Politics at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
"I don't know if that's going to be sustainable or if there
are going to be pressures on China, as a growing world power and
economic power, to become more involved in the region. But I
would think over time there will be. But there's certainly very
little interest in doing so."
(Additional reporting by Benjamin Kang Lim, Sally Huang and
Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)