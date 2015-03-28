By Adam Jourdan
Jinping said on Saturday that turmoil at home or abroad were not
in the country's interests as its bitter past has shown,
pledging that Beijing will never stray from its proclaimed path
of peaceful development.
Xi has jangled regional nerves with a more muscular approach
to diplomacy since assuming the presidency two years ago,
ramping up development of advanced weapons and being more
assertive in territorial disputes in the East and South China
Seas.
Speaking at a high-level forum in Boao, on the southern
Chinese island of Hainan, Xi said that China was ready to sign
more friendship treaties with its neighbours and proposed
holding dialogue among Asian civilisations.
"What China most needs a harmonious and stable domestic
environment and peaceful and tranquil international
environment," Xi said, to an audience including leaders of
countries like Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Nepal.
"Any turmoil or war does not accord with the basic interests
of the Chinese people," he added.
"China has in the past 100 years or more suffered turmoil
and war, and the Chinese people will never impose upon other
countries or people the tragic history our own people have
experienced," Xi said.
"Looking broadly at history, any country trying to use force
to achieve its own development goals will in the end only fail,"
he added. "I'm willing to use this opportunity to repeat that on
the path ahead, China will unswervingly develop peacefully."
Xi, who also used last year's APEC summit in Beijing to
strike a more conciliatory diplomatic note, did not make any
direct reference to the East or South China Sea spats.
This week China expressed serious concern after the
Philippines said it would resume repair and reconstruction works
on disputed islands in the South China Sea, though China is
itself building on the islands it claims.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, speaking after Xi, said he
supported finding peaceful solutions to issues within the
region.
"Tension between countries in Asia is a dangerous game,
which does not benefit any nation," he said through a
translator.
Widodo said in an interview with a major Japanese newspaper
shortly before arriving in China that one of China's main claims
to the majority of the South China Sea had no legal basis in
international law, but that Jakarta wanted to remain an "honest
broker" in one of Asia's most thorny disputes.
