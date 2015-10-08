(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)
SHANGHAI Oct 8 Chinese authorities have placed
the governor of Fujian province, who is also the former chairman
of China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, under investigation
on suspicion of "serious disciplinary violations", China's
anti-graft watchdog has said.
Su Shulin had been Fujian governor since 2011 and also
served as deputy Communist Party chief in Fujian, the Central
Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement late on
Wednesday.
Su was chairman of China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation,
or Sinopec Corp, before his appointment in Fujian.
The commission did not give details about Su's suspected
'disciplinary violations'. The accusation is regularly a
euphemism for corruption.
President Xi Jinping has carried out a sweeping campaign
against corruption, waste and extravagance in official ranks
since he assumed power three years ago.
Fujian, on the coast across from Taiwan, is one of China's
wealthiest provinces.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Paul Tait)