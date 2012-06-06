HONG KONG, June 6 A labour activist and Chinese
dissident jailed after the 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy
protesters in Beijing has been found dead in a hospital ward in
central China amidst suspicious circumstances, his family and
rights groups said on Wednesday.
Li Wangyang was found by his sister and brother-in-law on
Wednesday apparently hanged by a bandage around his neck in his
hospital room in Shaoyang city in Hunan province. Security and
hospital authorities said that he had committed suicide.
His family, however, disputed this and said the
circumstances surrounding his death were suspicious.
A photograph taken of the hanging corpse by the family
showed the dissident's two feet planted on the ground.
"He was imprisoned for over 20 years and didn't die," his
distraught sister told Hong Kong's Cable Television. "But then,
the result is this."
"He is a person with a very strong will," his friend Yin
Zhengan said on the same television channel. "I never felt that
he wanted to kill himself."
Groups including the Hong Kong-based Information Centre for
Human Rights and Democracy in China said in a statement that
security personnel may have faked a suicide after beating him.
Hong Kong-based lawmaker and activist Lee Cheuk-yan, who
spoke with Li's family after the death, said Li had been
constantly watched by security guards and that they could easily
have prevented any suicide attempt.
"The circumstances are very suspicious," Lee said.
Li had been a labour activist in the city of Shaoyang in
Hunan province, whose advocacy of labour rights during the 1989
pro-democracy protests saw him jailed for 22 years, according to
the group Human Rights in China, on charges including
counter-revolutionary propaganda and incitement.
He was released last year and was being treated in hospital
for various ailments including eye and ear conditions.
Li's death comes after the high-profile case of blind
activist Chen Guangcheng, whose daring escape from village
confinement and subsequent flight to freedom in the United
States became a diplomatic flashpoint and raised global
awareness of China's poor human rights record.
A small group of Hong Kong activists marched to the city's
Beijing Liaison office on Wednesday evening, demanding an
investigation into Li's death and a post mortem examination
after his family were barred from examining his corpse.
Just last week, Li had said in a television interview that
he'd never regretted his fight for justice.
"The June fourth incident must be officially vindicated. The
souls of the martyrs deserve to finally find some peace," said
Li, referring to the Tiananmen Square protests. He had been one
of the last pro-democracy dissidents from 1989 to be released
from prison.
