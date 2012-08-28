BEIJING Aug 28 Blind Chinese legal activist
Chen Guangcheng, whose escape from house arrest sparked a
diplomatic crisis between Beijing and Washington, said on
Tuesday he will "most likely" accept an invitation to visit
Taiwan, a move likely to infuriate China.
China considers Taiwan a breakaway province to be unified
with the mainland eventually, and by force if necessary. Taiwan
President Ma Ying-jeou told Reuters that relations are at their
most stable in 60 years.
Taiwan opposition party legislator Lin Chia-lung will visit
Chen in New York, where Chen is studying, on Friday to invited
Chen to address Taiwan's parliament on behalf of the party's
parliamentary bloc, an official in Lin's office said. The
official declined to be named.
"I think I will," said Chen, when asked whether he would
accept the invitation. "Whoever invites me, I will accept.
"This is not the most important thing," Chen told Reuters by
telephone. "The most important thing is I should have the
freedom and the right to go anywhere in the world."
The invitation was a goodwill gesture from the opposition
Democratic Progressive Party, the official in Lin's office said.
Any visit would need Taiwan government approval, since Chen is a
mainland citizen, the official added.
Any visit will also present a dilemma for Ma who has pushed
close economic engagement with China, but has also come under
fire for perceived weakness in speaking out on human rights
abuses.
Asked whether he thought a visit to Taiwan would anger
China, Chen said: "Governments have no right to get angry with
their citizens."
After breaking free from 19 months of house arrest in late
April, Chen sought refuge in the U.S. embassy in Beijing,
embarrassing the Chinese authorities and sparking a diplomatic
crisis between Beijing and Washington.
Taiwan regularly plays host to people China despises,
including exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama whom
Beijing brands a dangerous separatist.