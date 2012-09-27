BEIJING, Sept 27 A Chinese court upheld a $2.4
million tax evasion fine against China's most famous dissident
Ai Weiwei on Thursday, in a case that has badly tarnished the
country's already poor human rights reputation.
Ai, whose 81-day detention last year sparked an
international outcry, announced the court's decision to
reporters.
Ai, 55, had asked the Chaoyang District Court to overturn
the city tax office's rejection of his appeal against the 15
million yuan ($2.38 million) tax evasion penalty imposed on the
company he works for, Beijing Fake Cultural Development Ltd,
which produces his art and designs.
The case is widely seen by activists as an attempt to muzzle
the outspoken artist, who has repeatedly criticised the Chinese
government for not following the rule of law.
Courts, controlled by the ruling Communist Party, rarely
accept lawsuits filed by dissidents and appeals against official
decisions are routinely dismissed.