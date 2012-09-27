* Loss of appeal potentially paves way for prison time for
Ai
* Artist Ai says will not pay remaining fine
* Case has further tarnished China's rights record
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, Sept 27 A Chinese court upheld a $2.4
million tax evasion fine against China's most famous dissident
Ai Weiwei on Thursday, ending his long legal battle with the
authorities but paving the way for him to be jailed if he does
not pay.
The loss of Ai's second appeal in a higher court means that
the world-renowned artist could risk arrest if he does not pay a
remaining fine of around 6.6 million yuan ($1.05 million), in a
case that has further tarnished China's poor human rights
reputation.
He has paid a bond of 8.45 million yuan already lodged with
the tax authorities to contest the tax charge.
Ai, whose 81-day detention last year sparked an
international outcry, told Reuters he will not pay the remaining
fine as that would be tacit acknowledgement of the case's
legality, which he has always maintained is trumped up.
Ai said he is uncertain whether he faces arrest if he
doesn't do so.
"If I need to go to jail, there's nothing I can do about
it," Ai said. "This country has no fairness and justice, even if
I've paid the 6 million yuan, I still could possibly go to jail.
They don't need an excuse to arrest me - they can always find
another excuse at any time."
The case is widely seen by activists as an attempt to muzzle
the outspoken artist, who has repeatedly criticised the Chinese
government for flouting the rule of law and the rights of
citizens.
Ai, 55, had asked the Chaoyang District Court to overturn
the city tax office's rejection of his appeal against the 15
million yuan ($2.38 million) tax evasion penalty imposed on the
company he works for, Beijing Fake Cultural Development Ltd,
which produces his art and designs.
Ai, who has waged a near five-month long legal battle with a
Beijing tax agency, said he could not appeal further and has not
enough cash to pay the remaining 6.6 million yuan, adding that
the tax agency has not given him a deadline to pay.
Government efforts to silence Ai have frequently backfired,
as demonstrated by an outpouring of public sympathy - and cash -
in response to the tax penalty.
Ai had collected more than 9 million yuan, he says he will
start to return, from about 30,000 donors, to pay the bond. Many
of Ai's supporters folded money into paper planes that were
flown over the walls of his home.
Earlier, an angry Ai, who was allowed to attend court in
person for the first time and without an obvious police
presence, said he scolded the judge for being a "shame and a
disgrace".
"It (the court) didn't respect the facts or give us a chance
to defend ourselves; it has no regard for taxpayers' rights," he
told reporters.
He said the court had flouted Chinese law by not providing a
written notification of the appeal verdict three days in
advance, and only notifying his wife, Lu Qing, by telephone
earlier this week. One of his lawyers, Pu Zhiqiang, is in France
and could not make it back in time.
Ai's loss of his appeal is a predictable outcome in a
country where the courts, controlled by the ruling Communist
Party, toe the government line. It also underscores Beijing's
increasing intolerance of dissent ahead of a tricky transition
of power later this year.
"I never imagined the court would disregard the facts this
much, be so unreasonable and so insulting," Ai said.