BEIJING Nov 26 China's military is in talks
with the Horn of Africa country Djibouti to build logistics
"facilities" to support Chinese peacekeeping and anti-piracy
missions, the foreign and defence ministries said on Thursday.
In May, Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh told French
media his government was in talks with China about a military
base, adding Beijing's presence would be welcome in the former
French colony, which borders Somalia, Eritrea and Ethiopia.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said the
facilities would mainly provide logistics services to resolve
issues related to fuelling, rest and reorganisation of troops
and food supplies.
"The construction of the relevant facilities will help
China's navy and army further participate in UN peacekeeping
operations, carry out escort missions in the waters near Somalia
and the Gulf of Aden, and provide humanitarian assistance," he
told a daily news briefing.
"It will help China's military further carry out its
international responsibilities to safeguard global and regional
peace and stability."
Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian, speaking at a
monthly news conference, largely repeated the foreign ministry
comments, but added China wanted to play a greater role in
ensuring regional peace and stability.
"Maintaining regional peace and stability accords with the
interests of both countries," Wu said.
He did not provide any other details.
Earlier this month, a senior Chinese military officer
visited Djibouti where he inspected a Chinese warship
participating in anti-piracy patrols.
The United States and France both already have bases in the
country and its port has been used by foreign navies, including
China's, participating in the fight against Somali pirates.
In an effort to dampen fears about Chinese plans connected
to its increasingly modern and confident military, Beijing has
repeatedly said it does not want military bases abroad.
In 2009, Chinese officials distanced themselves from
comments by a rear admiral, Wu Shengli, who urged the nation to
set up navy supply bases overseas for the anti-piracy fight. Wu
is now China's naval chief.
Chinese ships have undertaken anti-piracy operations off
Somalia since late 2008, and in early 2010 Beijing agreed to
join the multi-nation effort to protect shipping in the Gulf of
Aden and nearby stretches of the Indian Ocean.
Experts have said China is likely one day to have to
overcome its discomfort about overseas military bases, as its
forces are drawn into protecting the growing interests of the
world's second-largest economy.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Michael Martina; Editing by
Nick Macfie)