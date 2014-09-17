BEIJING, Sept 17 Chinese prosecutors have
approved last month's arrest of Jaycee Chan, son of kung fu
movie star Jackie Chan, after a suspected drugs offence, the
state-owned Beijing News reported on Wednesday, meaning he can
now be formally charged.
The younger Chan, a 32-year-old actor and singer, was
arrested in Beijing after testing positive for marijuana and
police said they found 100 grams of the drug at his home.
President Xi Jinping said in June that China would "harshly
crack down" on narcotics, state media reported.
Action and comedy star Jackie Chan, 60, served as a goodwill
spokesman for the China National Anti-Drug Committee in 2009,
state media reported, promoting anti-drug education.
China has detained a string of other mostly B-list
celebrities in recent months on drug-related charges, cases that
have been publicised widely in both state and social media. They
have included movie and television stars, film directors and a
prominent screenwriter.
Drug-related crimes carry harsh penalties in China including
death or life imprisonment in serious cases.
A lawyer told the Beijing News the younger Chan, if found
guilty, could be jailed for about three years.
Illegal drugs, especially synthetic substances like
methamphetamine, ketamine and ecstasy, have grown in popularity
in China in tandem with the rise of a new urban class with
greater disposable income.
A commentary published Wednesday in the Global Times, a
popular tabloid published by the official People's Daily, said
celebrities should not expect leniency from the government or
the public after sex or drug scandals.
"Western celebrities like Kobe Bryant and Hugh Grant were
embraced by fans again after they were hit by scandals, causing
an illusion among Chinese entertainers that they could be as
lucky as Bryant and Grant," the commentary said. "However,
Chinese entertainment figures are subjected to higher standards
of morality than their Western counterparts."
Film director Wang Quan'an was detained on Monday on
suspicion he solicited prostitutes.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)