BEIJING Jan 6 Jaycee Chan, the son of kung fu
movie star Jackie Chan, will stand trial on Friday on a drugs
charge, media reported on Tuesday, the latest in a series of
minor celebrities accused of narcotics offences.
The microblog post from the semi-official newspaper, Legal
Evening News, said the younger Chan, a 32-year-old actor and
singer, would be tried in Eastern District Court in Beijing in a
case that will be closely watched by the Chinese people.
He was formally charged last month with "the crime of
sheltering others to take drugs" after testing positive for
marijuana, with police saying they found 100 grams of the drug
at his home.
Calls to the Eastern District Court went unanswered.
Jaycee Chan is among a string of other mostly B-list
celebrities detained last year by Chinese authorities on
drug-related charges that have been publicised widely in both
state and social media. They have included movie and television
stars, film directors and a prominent screenwriter.
Their detentions have come amid a campaign by China's
Ministry of Public Security to get tough on drugs, gambling and
prostitution.
It is highly likely that Jaycee Chan will be found guilty as
convictions are nearly certain in Chinese courts, which are
controlled by the ruling Communist Party.
Drug crimes carry harsh penalties in China, including death
or life imprisonment in serious cases.
Illegal drugs, especially synthetic substances like
methamphetamine, ketamine and ecstasy, have grown in popularity
in China in tandem with the rise of a new urban class with
greater disposable income.
Last month, state media reported that Jackie Chan felt
ashamed of his son's drug abuse and hopes that one day he will
speak out about the dangers of taking drugs.
The older Chan had served as a goodwill spokesman for the
China National Anti-Drug Committee in 2009, promoting anti-drug
education.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee)