BEIJING, April 20 Sinopec Group, Asia's largest
oil refiner, said its huge Puguang gas field in southwest
China's Sichuan province had not been affected by a strong
earthquake that struck the region on Saturday.
Spokesman Lv Dapeng said a pipeline that supplies gas from
the field, one of China's largest, to the city of Shanghai was
also functioning normally, as were its service stations in the
region.
The company had prepared reserves of fuel to help with
relief efforts, Lv said.
Sichuan is one of the four major natural-gas-producing
provinces in China, and its output accounts for about 14 percent
of the nation's total.
China's top oil company, PetroChina, which also has oil and
gas production facilities in the province, could not immediately
be reached for comment.
The firm has said that it plans to start a trial run of its
200,000 barrels-per-day Pengzhou refinery in Sichuan this month.
Construction of the plant, the largest refining and chemical
complex in southwestern China, was briefly halted in 2008 after
an earthquake that killed some 70,000.
On Saturday, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the province
killing at least 28 people and injuring at least 100.
