April 26 China Eastern Airlines is set to place a $6 billion order for up to 20 Boeing 777 jets, while simultaneously emerging at the centre of a row between China and the European Union by stalling a separate deal with Airbus, people familiar with the matter said.

The order for 777 wide-body Boeings follows a fierce but discreet contest between Boeing and Airbus and allows the U.S. planemaker to bounce back after the airline cancelled an order for 24 of its flagship 787 Dreamliners last year.

Besides handing the 777 order to Boeing, China Eastern is stalling on completing a $3 billion order for 15 Airbus A3330 aircraft announced in October last year, two of the people said.

Boeing, Airbus and China Eastern declined to comment.

The deals took shape at different times and for different plane types, but together they highlight the stakes involved as planemakers court the world's fastest-growing air market under the shadow of a recent trade dispute between China and Europe.

China and more than 20 nations oppose EU plans to force airlines to adopt a pollution-capping scheme that they say will penalise foreign long-haul carriers and infringe sovereignty, and Airbus has said some plane sales could be threatened.

