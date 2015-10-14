SHANGHAI Oct 14 A Chinese firm plans to mass
produce a military-developed vaccine against Ebola, even as the
epidemic which killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa
beings to fade.
Privately held Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology Inc is
investing 2 billion yuan ($315.14 million) to build a facility
in the northeastern city of Tianjin where it will produce the
vaccine, an official at the firm told Reuters on Wednesday.
Official news agency Xinhua had earlier reported the news.
The facility will be completed by around 2017-2018, but no
date has yet been set for production to start, the official
added. The vaccine has been developed by a team at the China's
Academy of Military Medical Sciences.
China approved the experimental vaccine for clinical trials
in December last year, when it said the move put China amongst
the global leaders in the development of vaccines to treat the
disease.
New cases of Ebola have dwindled sharply this year. Earlier
this month the three West African countries at the heart of the
epidemic recorded their first week with no new cases since the
outbreak was declared in March 2014.
The world already has one successful Ebola vaccine, with
Merck and NewLink Genetics' product proving
100-percent effective in a clinical study in Guinea in July.
U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson started a clinical trial of
a two-shot Ebola vaccine in Sierra Leone earlier this month.
