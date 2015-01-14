HONG KONG Jan 14 China has allowed foreign
investors to fully own e-commerce companies in Shanghai's free
trade zone as part of a pilot scheme, the official Xinhua news
agency said on Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology.
Foreign investors previously required a Chinese
joint-venture partner to operate an e-commerce firm in the
highly competitive market. The pilot scheme could provide an
easier route for overseas companies to enter the ring and fight
for a slice of one of the world's biggest e-commerce markets.
Telecommunications authorities in Shanghai will regulate the
scheme and the foreign investors, according to a Ministry of
Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) statement reported by
Xinhua.
Since the launch of the free trade zone (FTZ) in September
2013, policy makers have trumpeted reforms and relaxed
regulations to boost China's e-commerce industry, dominated by
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
But foreign e-commerce firms have struggled in China against
the likes of Alibaba and No.2 JD.com Inc. Amazon.com Inc
only holds a sliver of the market, while eBay Inc
pulled out of the country in 2006 after a long and
bitter battle with Alibaba.
In August, Amazon said it would set up shop in the Shanghai
free trade zone, hoping to benefit from less stringent trade
regulations to sell a wider range of products in the country.
Going in the opposite direction, Alibaba has been making
forays into the United States, as it looks to link up American
retailers and merchants with Chinese consumers.
At the same time, it has made moves to assure regulators of
its good intentions. Alibaba agreed to prevent the sale of 15
illegal or dangerous toys in the United States, the country's
Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.
