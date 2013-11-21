* China aiming for $2.95 trillion in online transactions by
2015
* Incentives given for bricks-and-morter retailers to go
online
* China's online retail market to overtake US this year-Bain
SHANGHAI, Nov 21 China has released new rules to
boost spending in its fast-growing e-commerce sector as it looks
to encourage greater levels of domestic demand after the
country's leaders announced its most ambitious reforms in
decades earlier this month.
China will target total e-commerce transactions of 18
trillion yuan ($2.95 trillion) by 2015, according to guidelines
released by China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Thursday.
Total e-commerce spend last year was 8.1 trillion yuan.
With the rise of smartphones and broadband connections,
China's online retail segment is set to overtake the United
States as the world's biggest this year and reach 3.3 trillion
yuan by 2015, according to Bain & Co. Total spending by Chinese
consumers on online shopping reached $212.4 billion in 2012,
compared to $228.7 billion in the United States.
China policymakers are keen to boost consumption and
services, which they see as the future of the economy after
years of investment and export-led growth.
According to the new directives, China is targeting
e-commerce to make up more than 10 percent the country's imports
and exports. It wants the same proportion of the consumer retail
market to be purchased online.
"E-commerce can reach the majority of consumers much faster
than offline retail. It's also a capital efficient way of
growing consumption, and fast. With those two things together I
can understand why it's a priority," said Jeff Walters,
China-based partner at Boston Consulting Group.
The new directives will support firms such as market leader
Alibaba , which is preparing for an initial public
offering that could value the firm at more than $100 billion.
Alibaba's Tmall platform holds more than half of the online
business-to-consumer retail market. It's eBay-like sister site,
Taobao, also dominates China's consumer-to-consumer sales.
Officials from Alibaba were not immediately available to
comment on the new rules.
The guidelines are also another incentive for the country's
bricks-and-mortar retailers to move online. China's largest
electronics seller, Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd, is
setting up an online-to-offline model to keep pace.
China will help online and offline retailers organise
promotions and events to encourage consumers to shop online as
well as helping traditional offline retails establish a digital
presence, according to the directive.
The country's e-commerce firms will also be encouraged to
establish operations overseas to boost cross-border online
trade, while authorities will look to improve cross-border
logistics, payment and regulatory systems.
The new directive will also support e-commerce for small and
medium-sized firms, improve key logistics systems in
tough-to-reach regions, set up local funds to support online
business and help cultivate talented personnel in online
business.
"There's a lot of headroom for e-commerce to be growing,
with an enormous population that hasn't even turned to online
shopping yet. There's a lot of upside," said Walters.