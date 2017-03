BEIJING, April 3 China's central bank has strengthened the disclosure rules for financial companies that issue asset-backed securities to improve transparency and encourage the development of the sector.

Issuers of asset-backed securities would be encouraged to publicly give financial information on the underlying assets in their securities, among other requirements, the People's Bank of China said in an online statement.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Alan Raybould)