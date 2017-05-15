AIRSHOW-GECAS orders 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
(Repeats to attach to alerts)
BEIJING May 15 China's factory output growth cooled, rising 6.5 percent in April from a year earlier, while fixed-asset investment grew 8.9 percent in the first four months this year - both outcomes were worse than expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted factory output would grow by 7.1 percent in April, easing from March's over 2-year high rate of 7.6 percent.
Fixed asset investment had been forecast to grow 9.1 percent over the first four months of the year, easing from 9.2 percent in Jan-April.
Retail sales rose 10.7 percent in April from a year earlier. Analysts had forecasted they would rise 10.6 percent, edging lower from the previous period's 10.9 percent growth.
Private investment growth slowed to 6.9 percent in January-April period from 7.7 percent in the first quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, suggesting small- and medium-sized private firms still face tough access to financing.
Private investment accounts for about 60 percent of overall investment in China.
China is targeting growth of around 9 percent in fixed asset investment for 2017, and expects retail sales to increase about 10 percent.
The country's first quarter economic growth at 6.9 percent was the strongest since 2015, bolstered by higher government infrastructure spending and a gravity defying property boom.
China has cut its economic growth target to around 6.5 percent this year to give policymakers more room to push through painful reforms and contain financial risks after years of debt-fueled stimulus. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
MOSCOW, June 19 Moscow sees the downing of a Syrian government warplane by the United States as an "act of aggression and support of terrorists", TASS news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Monday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Sydney, Melbourne house prices have doubled since 2009 (Adds more Moody's comment, details)