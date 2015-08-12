BEIJING Aug 12 China's factory output rose 6.0
percent in July from a year earlier, missing market forecasts
and reinforcing expectations that the economy is in need of
fresh stimulus to prevent a deeper slowdown.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 6.6 percent rise,
easing from 6.8 percent in June.
Fixed-asset investment, a crucial driver of the world's
second-largest economy, rose 11.2 percent in the first seven
months compared with the year-ago period, again below
expectations, the National Bureau of Statistics showed on
Wednesday.
Economists had expected a 11.5 percent rise, edging up from
June.
Retail sales rose 10.5 percent in July from the same time
last year, slightly below forecasts for 10.6 percent growth,
which would have been even with June's reading.
The sluggish growth figures followed disappointing trade and
inflation earlier this month that showed persistent weakness in
the world second-largest economy.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Winni Zhou; Editing by Kim Coghill)