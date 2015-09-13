BEIJING, Sept 13 China's factory output rose 6.1
percent in August from a year earlier, the National Bureau of
Statistics said on Sunday, missing market expectations, while
retail sales climbed 10.8 percent, higher than forecasts.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 6.4 percent
increase in factory output, quickening from July's 6.0 percent.
Economists had expected retail sales to rise 10.5 percent
rise, the same pace as in July.
Annual growth in China's fixed-asset investment, one of the
crucial drivers of the economy, slowed to 10.9 percent in the
first eight months of 2015 from 11.2 percent in the January-July
period, the bureau data showed.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an 11.1 percent
rise.
Some market watchers believe weak data over the summer is
putting Beijing's official 7 percent growth target for the full
year at risk.
That level would mark China's slowest expansion in a quarter
of a century, but some economists believe current growth levels
are already much weaker than official numbers suggest.
Persistently weak demand at home and abroad, slowing
investment, industrial overcapacity and high local government
debt levels are all weighing on activity.
