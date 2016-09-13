(Corrects number for private investment to 2.1 pct from 2.3 pct)

BEIJING, Sept 13 China's fixed-asset investment growth was unchanged at 8.1 percent in the January-August period, slightly better than market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted investment growth of 8.0 percent.

Private sector fixed-asset investment rose 2.1 percent in January-August, unchanged from the first seven months of the year.

Industrial output rose 6.3 percent in August from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, surpassing analysts' estimates for a rise of 6.1 percent after increasing 6.0 percent in July. Output rose at the fastest pace since March.

Retail sales gained 10.6 percent in August on-year, also beating expectations.

Analysts had forecasted they would rise 10.3 percent after a rise of 10.2 percent the prior month.

China's economy has stabilised in recent months on the back of increased government spending and a property rebound, but private investment remains weak. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)