* Nov factory output +6.2 pct y/y, vs f'cast +5.6 pct
* Jan-Nov fixed-asset investment +10.2 pct y/y, vs f'cast
10.1 pct
* Nov retail sales growth stronger-than-expected
* Shows some signs of steadying in economy on policy support
BEIJING, Dec 12 China's activity data was
stronger than expected in November, with factory output growth
picking up to a five-month high, signalling that a flurry of
stimulus measures from Beijing may have put a floor under a
fragile economy.
Factory output grew an annual 6.2 percent in November, the
National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) showed, quickening from
October's 5.6 percent and beating expectations of 5.6 percent.
Growth in China's fixed-asset investment, one of the main
drivers of the economy, rose 10.2 percent in the first 11
months, unchanged from the gain in the January-October. Analysts
had forecast a 10.1 percent rise in the January-November period.
Retail sales growth expanded at an annual 11.2 percent in
November - the strongest expansion this year, compared with 11.0
percent in October. Analysts had forecast 11.1 percent growth in
November.
"While low base could be the factor driving the headline
growth, we still have to acknowledge that China's data are
illustrating signs of stabilization, albeit at a low level,"
said Zhao Hao, senior economist at Commerzbank in Singapore,
The data came after weak trade and inflation readings
earlier this week, which underscored the persistent slack in the
economy.
The world's second-biggest economy has been hit by weak
demand at home and abroad, factory overcapacity and challenges
posed by its transition to a consumption-led growth model from
one reliant on investments.
Now with the U.S. Federal Reserve poised to raise interest
rates for the first time in almost a decade at next week's
review, the risk of intensifying capital outflows has added to
Beijing's policy challenge.
Over the past year Chinese authorities have launched the
most aggressive policy stimulus since the 2008/09 global
financial crisis, including cutting interest rates six times
since late 2014.
Premier Li Keqiang said earlier this month that China was on
track to reach its economic growth target of about 7 percent
this year, and the economy was going through adjustments to
maintain reasonable medium- to long-term growth.
But that would still mark China's weakest economic expansion
in a quarter of a century, and some analysts believe real growth
levels are much weaker than official data suggest.
