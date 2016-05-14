(Corrects 7th paragraph to say retail sales growth slowed, not
By Pete Sweeney and Elias Glenn
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 14 China's investment,
factory output and retail sales all grew more slowly than
expected in April, adding to doubts about whether the world's
second-largest economy is stabilising.
Growth in factory output cooled to 6 percent in April, the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Saturday,
disappointing analysts who expected it to rise to 6.5 percent on
an annual basis after an increase of 6.8 percent the prior
month.
China's fixed-asset investment growth eased to 10.5 percent
year-on-year in the January-April period, missing market
expectations of 10.9 percent, and down from the first quarter's
10.7 percent.
Fixed investment by private firms continued to slow,
indicating private businesses remain sceptical of economic
prospects. Investment by private firms rose 5.2 percent
year-on-year in January-April, down from 5.7 percent growth in
the first quarter.
Reuters reported on Saturday that China's banking regulator
has sent an urgent notice to banks telling them to clear
bottlenecks holding back lending to private firms.
In its data announcement, the NBS said "Because the total
amount of private investment is relatively large, the continued
slowdown could restrain stable growth, and requires a high
degree of attention."
MARCH DATA SPARKED HOPE
Retail sales growth in April, which captures both private
and government purchasing, slowed to 10.1 percent. Analysts
forecast sales would rise 10.5 percent on an annual basis after
gaining 10.5 percent the prior month.
Upbeat March data had sparked hopes that China's economy was
picking up after more than a year long blitz of fiscal, monetary
and administrative stimulus measures. A recovering property
market has also boosted demand for raw materials, giving a boost
to long ailing heavy industries such as steel mills.
But much of the data on April, which included
weaker-than-expected exports and imports, and soft factory
activity surveys continued to underline lingering weakness in
the broader economy.
China's economic growth has cooled to 25-year lows, weighed
down by a combination of weak demand at home and abroad, factory
overcapacity and increasing amounts of debt.
The government has made reducing the capacity glut one of
its top priorities, and has vowed to put "zombie" companies out
of business. But economists expect authorities to move slowly to
avoid a sharp jump in unemployment.
Recently, the Chinese cabinet called for an upgrade of the
consumer products sector in order to boost consumption, by
improving product quality and implementing regulations to ensure
market access and streamline approvals.
