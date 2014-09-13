DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
BEIJING, Sept 13 China's industrial output rose 6.9 percent in August from a year earlier, well below market expectations, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.
Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic activity, grew 16.5 percent in the first eight months from the same period last year, also lower than forecast, it said.
Retail sales climbed 11.9 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output to rise 8.8 percent and retail sales to rise 12.1 percent. Fixed-asset investment for the January-August period was seen up 16.9 percent.
Output grew 9.0 percent in July and retail sales 12.2 percent, with Jan-July fixed-asset investment up 17.0 percent from the same period a year earlier.
China's economy got off to a weak start this year as first-quarter growth cooled to an 18-month low of 7.4 percent. A raft of government stimulus measures pushed that up slightly to 7.5 percent in the second quarter, but recent data have suggested the economy may once again be losing momentum as a cooling property market weighs on other sectors.
The government has pledged to maintain targeted policy measures to help achieve its annual economic growth target of 7.5 percent. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)
TOKYO, March 17 Japan's Ministry of Finance is considering raising the minimum bidding requirement of primary dealers in government bond auctions to ensure the stability of the bond market, government sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
TOKYO, March 17 Japan's Ministry of Finance is considering raising the minimum bidding requirement of primary dealers in government bond auctions to ensure the stability of the bond market, government sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.