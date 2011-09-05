BEIJING, Sept 5 Beijing will take a pause in monetary policy tightening in order to keep the world's No.2 economy on an even keel amid global market turbulence, the Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) said on Monday.

As risks of a double-dip recession in developed countries rise, China will be cautious in taking any fresh policy moves -- neither tightening nor relaxing, economists at the state-owned bank said in a research note.

"As economic situations turn gloomy, many governments are becoming cautious about economic policies, and most of the governments are sitting there watching," the economists noted.

"The (Chinese) government is also taking a wait-and-see stance over macro-economic policies," the report said.

AgBank is one of the big four state lenders, but the research report may not represent the government's stance.

Stephen Green, an economist with Standard Chartered in Hong Kong, agreed. Green told Reuters Insider that China is not going to tighten further.

Ma Delun, a deputy central bank governor, said China's consumer price inflation will remain high in the near future, although prices will gradually fall, and Beijing needs to be on alert.

China has raised interest rates five times and banks' required reserve ratio nine times since late 2010 to manage inflation.

The People's Bank of China ordered banks to include margin deposits as part of required reserves set aside at the central bank to rein in excess liquidity.

AgBank said the latest reserve move will not put additional strains on bank liquidity since the central bank has partly offset the move by injecting cash into the banking system through open-market operations.

"China's monetary policy is returning to normal, and the lagging and accumulative effects (of earlier policy moves) are worth concerns," they said in the report. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)