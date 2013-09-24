* More investigations to follow: antitrust official
* Investigations not targeted at specific companies
* NDRC probing bank charges on smaller firms
By Xiaoyi Shao and Michael Martina
BEIJING, Sept 24 A heavy-handed approach is
needed to halt a rise in monopolistic behaviour by companies in
China, a senior official said on Tuesday, in a sign that an
antitrust campaign which has already ensnared top global firms
could get tougher.
"Only heavy punches will work," Xu Kunlin, head of the
anti-monopoly bureau at the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), told a business forum in Beijing.
"It's easy to find evidence on many firms' monopolistic
behaviour in China," Xu said in his speech. "Some of it could be
found on the Internet," he added, noting the ease of discovery
was the reason why investigations had been so successful.
The NDRC is China's top economic planning body but it also
regulates prices. It has launched a spate of antitrust
investigations across sectors ranging from pharmaceuticals to
milk powder and jewellery in recent months. In particular,
authorities are paying attention to whether manufacturers are
forcing retailers to set minimum prices for products, which
would contravene a 2008 anti-monopoly law.
China's leaders are trying to restructure the economy to one
where growth is driven by consumers, and while Xu did not
mention any specific companies or industries, he said
investigations would focus more on sectors affecting the lives
of ordinary people. He added that competition policy should be a
key economic policy area for China.
Speaking later to Reuters, Xu said authorities had some
targets for future investigations, but he declined to give
specific details.
Antitrust experts cautioned, however, that while Xu's
rhetoric sounded serious, it was still too early to say whether
it would translate into benefits for consumers.
"Obviously, he's a senior enforcer in the government and
what he says, if it's followed through, would have a significant
effect, and hopefully a beneficial one," said Mark Williams, a
law professor at Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
"Lots of consumers in China suffer as a result of cartel
practices. It would be nice to think the government is on the
side of consumers rather than producers," he added, noting
though that the government also owns many of the producers,
leading to possible conflicts of interest.
BANK CHARGES
The NDRC said in a separate statement that it will begin an
investigation into service charges and fees levied on smaller
companies by banks. The probe, set to be completed by June, will
cover the construction, transport and environmental protection
industries, among others, and will target "irregular charges" in
an effort to reduce the burden on companies, the statement said.
"The focus of this inspection is arbitrary bank charges," Xu
told the forum, adding that the regulator has received over 20
complaints about bank charges. "Many commercial banks only
collect charges, but provide no service," he said.
Xu reiterated during his speech that the recent spate of
anti-monopoly investigations in China were not aimed at specific
companies or foreign firms. "It would not be objective to say
the investigations target foreign firms because they involve
foreign firms," he said, adding that antitrust investigations
would become routine and people would get used to them.
The NDRC has launched nearly 20 pricing-related probes into
domestic and foreign firms in the last three years, according to
official media reports and research published by law firms.
It fined a group of mostly foreign milk powder producers,
including Mead Johnson Nutrition Co and Danone
, a total of $110 million for price fixing last month.
The agency is also investigating the pricing practices of 60
local and foreign pharmaceutical firms. Autos, telecoms and
banks might come next, regulators have suggested.
Some antitrust experts argue foreign companies have been
more vulnerable to regulators since they lack domestic political
backing.