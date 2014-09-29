BEIJING, Sept 29 The value of China's offshore financial assets rose 2.9 percent in the second quarter of 2014 from the first quarter to $6.3 trillion, according to Reuters calculations based on the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) data published on Monday. Below is a table of detailed items published by SAFE at the end of each quarter. Item ($bln) End-Jun End-Mar End-Dec End-Sept End-Jun End-Mar End-Dec Net Position 1,992.1 1,991.5 1,971.6 1,805.2 1,745.3 1,788.2 1866.5 Assets 6,308.4 6,129.0 5,936.8 5,651.0 5,433.8 5,363.2 5213.2 1. Direct Investment Abroad 640.2 621.5 609.1 559.0 542.0 524.1 531.9 2. Portfolio Investment 261.2 266.5 258.5 247.0 241.1 243.8 240.6 2.1 Equity securities 165.0 162.6 153 141.0 124.6 131.2 129.8 2.2 Debt securities 96.1 103.9 105.5 106.0 116.5 112.5 110.8 3. Other Investment 1,351.2 1,231.4 1,188.8 1,119.0 1,093.6 1,079.6 1052.7 3.1 Trade credits 388.4 370.8 399 376.2 347.6 332.2 338.7 3.2 Loans 367.2 327.7 308.9 303.7 305.5 297.0 277.8 3.3 Currency & deposits 490.9 429.0 377.2 336.4 339.5 351.5 390.6 3.4 Other assets 104.6 103.9 103.8 102.7 101.1 98.8 45.7 4. Reserve assets 4,055.8 4,009.6 3,880.4 3,726.0 3,557.0 3,515.7 3387.9 4.1 Monetary gold 45.0 43.5 40.8 45.0 41.8 54.1 56.7 4.2 SDR 11.2 11.3 11.2 11.2 11.0 11.1 11.4 4.3 Reserve position in IMF 6.5 6.7 7.1 7.2 7.5 7.9 8.2 4.4 Foreign exchange 3,993.2 3,948.1 3,821.3 3,662.7 3,496.7 3,442.6 3,311.6 Liabilities 4,316.3 4,137.4 3,965.2 3,845.9 3,688.5 3,574.9 3,346.7 1. Direct investment in China 2,474.8 2,415.4 2,347.5 2,323.2 2,258.2 2,209.2 2,159.6 2. Portfolio investment 422.3 405.0 386.8 374.4 358.5 351.8 336.1 2.1 Equity securities 305.4 297.0 298.0 275.9 265.8 268.5 261.9 2.2 Debt securities 116.9 108.0 88.9 98.5 92.7 83.3 74.2 3. Other investments 1,419.2 1,317.0 1,230.9 1,148.3 1,071.7 1,013.9 942.6 3.1 Trade credit 328.2 319.0 336.5 326.8 309.5 303.6 291.5 3.2 Loans 677.5 641.1 564.2 510.7 483.2 407.6 368 3.3 Currency & deposits 386.1 329.0 305.1 283.9 252.3 267.4 244.6 3.4 Other liabilities 27.3 27.8 25.2 26.9 26.7 35.3 38.4 (Reporting by China Economics Team)