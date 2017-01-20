BEIJING Jan 20 China's central bank said on Friday it will provide temporary liquidity support for several major commercial banks for 28 days, according to a notice posted on its official microblog.

The funding cost under temporary liquidity support will be about the same as the open market operations rate over the same period, said the People's Bank of China (PBOC). (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)