BEIJING, April 19 Chinese banks face growing risks that their loans could turn sour in some regions and industries, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said on Friday.

"There are a rebounding of non-performing loans and increased risk exposure in some areas and industries. The banking industry still faces severe risks," the regulator said in a statement on its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn.

The banking watchdog also vowed to strictly cap the rise in non-performing loans and step up efforts to dispose of outstanding bad loans through debt restructuring. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Michael Urquhart)