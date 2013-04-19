BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum total net inflows in Feb.at EUR 438 million
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
BEIJING, April 19 Chinese banks face growing risks that their loans could turn sour in some regions and industries, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said on Friday.
"There are a rebounding of non-performing loans and increased risk exposure in some areas and industries. The banking industry still faces severe risks," the regulator said in a statement on its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn.
The banking watchdog also vowed to strictly cap the rise in non-performing loans and step up efforts to dispose of outstanding bad loans through debt restructuring. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 8 Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.