BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy Staples' business in Australia and New Zealand
BEIJING, March 11 China will launch a pilot test for privately owned banks in its more prosperous regions of Tianjin, Shanghai, Zhejiang and Guangdong, the country's bank regulator Shang Fulin said on Tuesday.
The pilot, which was approved by China's government in January, is the first tentative step by the country to open its hitherto closely guarded banking sector to private investors. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Richard Pullin)
BOSTON, March 13 Billionaire investor William Ackman walked away from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc on Monday with a roughly $3 billion loss after he sold his entire stake in the ailing drug company after trying to rescue it for some 18 months.
NEW YORK, March 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co has sent some wealth management customers letters this month notifying them that they could be moved to the firm's self-directed platform soon ahead of a pending Labor Department retirement regulation, the bank said on Monday.