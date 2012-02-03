BEIJING Feb 3 China is quickening its pace to launch a long-awaited deposit insurance system and the related rules governing the new scheme are already in place, an official newspaper reported on Friday.

It also said that the new regulation is designed as a compulsory system that would not only cover small-to medium-sized banks but also include big state banks.

The newspaper did not give a specific timetable for the final launch of the new insurance system.

"The regulatory framework of establishing a deposit insurance system has taken shape and the draft rules have been completed," the China Securities Journal reported, citing an unnamed authoritative source.

Desposit insurance policy is a measure to protect depositors from losses caused by a bank's inability to pay back deposits when they come due.

The new insurance system is also seen to be laying a foundation for interest rate liberalisation, as a market-oriented interest rate will force banks to lose a built-in interest rate margin and could put depositors at risk.

Earlier this year, the central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan also told state media that the government has made "effective" preparations and would introduce the deposit insurance system at an appropriate time.

