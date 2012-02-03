UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
BEIJING Feb 3 China is quickening its pace to launch a long-awaited deposit insurance system and the related rules governing the new scheme are already in place, an official newspaper reported on Friday.
It also said that the new regulation is designed as a compulsory system that would not only cover small-to medium-sized banks but also include big state banks.
The newspaper did not give a specific timetable for the final launch of the new insurance system.
"The regulatory framework of establishing a deposit insurance system has taken shape and the draft rules have been completed," the China Securities Journal reported, citing an unnamed authoritative source.
Desposit insurance policy is a measure to protect depositors from losses caused by a bank's inability to pay back deposits when they come due.
The new insurance system is also seen to be laying a foundation for interest rate liberalisation, as a market-oriented interest rate will force banks to lose a built-in interest rate margin and could put depositors at risk.
Earlier this year, the central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan also told state media that the government has made "effective" preparations and would introduce the deposit insurance system at an appropriate time.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.