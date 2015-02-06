* Central bank cut reserve requirement by 50 bp on Weds
* Banks say there's a shortage of good borrowers
* Analysts say banks will spend some cash on money market
products
* Official says the cut was ordinary operation for liquidity
By Engen Tham and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Feb 6 Chinese bankers welcomed
Beijing's decision to cut the level of reserves they must hold,
hoping they can put the freed-up cash to profitable use, but
struggling Chinese companies hoping it will mean more and
cheaper loans are likely to be disappointed.
After a slew of gloomy economic data, the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) by 50
basis points on Wednesday, freeing up an estimated 600 billion
yuan ($96 billion) into the money supply.
New lending in December was lower than expected, and that
was followed by a surprise shrinking in the factory sector in
January and weakening data for the services industry, once a
lonely bright spot in the world's second largest economy.
However, economists who spoke to Reuters viewed the RRR cut
as a defensive attempt to offset the impact of capital flowing
out of yuan assets as the currency slides against the dollar,
not stimulative.
Government economists have publicly made similar statements.
"Foreign exchange management is not an effective long-term
liquidity tool, so you must use other delivery channels," said
Ma Jun, central bank chief economist, in a commentary published
by the official China Securities Journal Wednesday.
Lu Lei, head of the PBOC's research department, also played
down the significance of the move, saying it was not a strong
stimulus measure or a policy shift but an ordinary operation
based on liquidity conditions, including a spike in demand for
cash for the upcoming Chinese New Year holidays.
SO WHAT?
Bankers who spoke to Reuters said the move was not enough to
encourage them to lend more, or lend more cheaply, given the
dearth of demand from creditworthy borrowers, an assertion
supported by independent surveys of Chinese executives.
"There are too few good clients if your bank is prioritising
risk; indeed there are times when you have money, but you can't
find ways to lend it out," said a loan officer from one of
China's top five banks, who added that his bank frequently found
itself with cash in hand and nobody worth lending to.
The move will mean more funds available for investment in
higher-yielding money market products, analysts say, and some
bankers said they might steer more credit to the safer
state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
Chinese state-owned banks are often criticised for
preferring to lend to SOEs regardless of their business
prospects, because they are guaranteed by the government, which
starves the more efficient private sector of capital.
The problem facing banks' loan officers is that smaller
companies - both private and local-level SOEs - tend to be
lighter on assets that can serve as collateral and their
financial statements are less reliable.
STILL RESTRICTED
Also, for many lenders, especially smaller banks, the
relaxation of the reserve requirement doesn't free up capital
for loans because they still have to maintain a loan-to-deposit
ratio of 75 percent.
And in China's tightly controlled financial system, lending
quotas set by the central bank are more significant determinants
of loan volumes.
"For banks, the RRR reduction basically means they can
convert some of the loss-making positions (PBOC pays 1.6 percent
p.a. on reserve vs banks' deposit cost of 2 percent or more)
into bonds or interbank assets with 4-5 percent yields," wrote
Credit Suisse analysts Victor Wang and Steven Zhu in a research
note, adding that the change alone could bump bank profits up
0.9 percent in 2015.
"However, (the) RRR cut has little to do with loan
underwriting, which is controlled by PBOC's loan quota."
Economists believe more easing is in the pipeline, and the
debate now is over timing and manner.
Since an RRR cut delivers cash, while the cuts to guidance
lending rates risks squeezing profit margins, many bankers are
hoping for the former, not the latter, said one loan officer.
"From the bank's perspective, we hope they cut the reserve
ratio again, but not interest rates!"
(Editing by Will Waterman)