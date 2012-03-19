BEIJING, March 19 China's industry minister
warned of the risks of "blind expansion and duplicated
construction" in government-mandated strategic economic sectors,
local media group Caixin reported on its website on Monday.
It was a rare, direct ministerial-level message about
over-investment, especially in high-tech sectors that Beijing is
backing in a long-term bid to make growth in the world's No.2
economy greener and cleaner.
"Local governments are very eager, and very proactive, about
the strategic emerging sectors, but there are problems like
blind expansion and duplicated construction," Miao Wei, China's
Minister of Industry and Information Industry, was quoted as
telling a conference of political and business chiefs.
Caixin did not report if any individual sectors were
highlighted, but said that Miao's ministry was working with
local governments and businesses to define where over-investment
existed and in which specific sectors.
China has listed alternative energy, biotechnology,
new-generation information technology, high-end equipment
manufacturing, advanced materials, alternative-fuel cars and
energy-saving and environmentally friendly technologies as the
core strategic sectors for greener growth.
Beijing plans to channel $1.7 trillion into these sectors in
its five-year plan from 2011 by offering policy incentives to
spur spending by corporations, investments by local governments
and lending by banks.
The vaguely-worded blueprint has provided ample room for
local authorities to work on their own, creating pet projects
under the guise of being strategic emerging sectors.
China's economic planning agency is also encouraging foreign
investors to bring money and new technologies to grow these
sectors.
(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Kim
Coghill)