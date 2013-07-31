BEIJING, July 31 China posted a capital and financial account deficit of $1.6 billion in the second quarter of 2013, preliminary data from the country's foreign exchange regulator showed on Wednesday.

China had a $48.2 billion surplus in the current account in the second quarter, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website, www.safe.gov.cn. (Reporting by Aileen Wang, Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)