BEIJING, June 30 China posted a finalised
current account surplus of $75.6 billion in the first quarter
of 2015 and a deficit of $17.9 billion on its capital account
and financial account, data from the country's foreign exchange
regulator showed on Tuesday.
Preliminary data from the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange (SAFE) had shown a $78.9 billion current account
surplus and a $78.9 billion deficit on the capital and financial
account in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Nick Heath)