LONDON Oct 16 A UK Treasury official said on Friday she saw a sound case for China's yuan currency to be admitted to the International Monetary Fund's SDR basket.

Asked if the UK supported the yuan's admission, Treasury financial services director Katharine Braddick said, "I personally think there is a sound evidence base but the IMF will need to look at it in considerably more detail."

"The yuan is clearly trading, it will be an investment currency, it is here to say," she said on the sidelines of a London seminar on China. (Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson/Anirban Nag)